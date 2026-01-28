Great Eastern takes delivery of 2019 Japanese built Ultramax Dry Bulk Carrier "Jag Riddhi"
After this transaction, the company's current owned fleet stands at 40 vessels, comprising 26 Tankers (5 Crude Tankers, 16 Product Tankers, 5 LPG Carriers) and 14 Dry Bulk Carriers (2 Capesize, 9 Kamsarmax, 1 Ultramax, 2 Supramax) aggregating 3.20 mn dwt. The Company's current capacity utilization is close to 100%.
Additionally, the company has contracted to buy one secondhand Medium Range Tanker and sell one Very Large Gas Carrier Jag Vishnu. These purchase and sale transactions are expected to be completed in Q4 FY26.
First Published: Jan 28 2026 | 2:32 PM IST