Menon Pistons consolidated net profit rises 10.48% in the December 2025 quarter

Net profit of Menon Pistons rose 10.48% to Rs 6.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 5.82 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 20.58% to Rs 76.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 63.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.76.1063.1116.4816.6712.3110.379.357.706.435.82

