Menon Pistons consolidated net profit rises 10.48% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 20.58% to Rs 76.10 croreNet profit of Menon Pistons rose 10.48% to Rs 6.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 5.82 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 20.58% to Rs 76.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 63.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales76.1063.11 21 OPM %16.4816.67 -PBDT12.3110.37 19 PBT9.357.70 21 NP6.435.82 10
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Gujarat Road & Infrastructure Company standalone net profit rises 6.09% in the December 2025 quarter
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jan 28 2026 | 2:32 PM IST