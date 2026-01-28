Kaya reports consolidated net loss of Rs 35.56 crore in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 3.30% to Rs 60.04 croreNet loss of Kaya reported to Rs 35.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 3.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 3.30% to Rs 60.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 58.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales60.0458.12 3 OPM %-19.078.19 -PBDT-18.81-1.69 -1013 PBT-30.37-11.38 -167 NP-35.563.68 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Gujarat Road & Infrastructure Company standalone net profit rises 6.09% in the December 2025 quarter
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jan 28 2026 | 2:32 PM IST