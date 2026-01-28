Kaya reports consolidated net loss of Rs 35.56 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.30% to Rs 60.04 crore

Net loss of Kaya reported to Rs 35.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 3.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 3.30% to Rs 60.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 58.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.60.0458.12-19.078.19-18.81-1.69-30.37-11.38-35.563.68

