Punjab National Bank consolidated net profit rises 196.25% in the June 2024 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 13.52% to Rs 29144.54 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of Punjab National Bank rose 196.25% to Rs 3975.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1342.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Total Operating Income rose 13.52% to Rs 29144.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 25672.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.29144.5425672.8570.9357.195751.071979.195751.071979.193975.861342.05