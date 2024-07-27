Punjab National Bank consolidated net profit rises 196.25% in the June 2024 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 13.52% to Rs 29144.54 croreNet profit of Punjab National Bank rose 196.25% to Rs 3975.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1342.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Total Operating Income rose 13.52% to Rs 29144.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 25672.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Total Operating Income29144.5425672.85 14 OPM %70.9357.19 -PBDT5751.071979.19 191 PBT5751.071979.19 191 NP3975.861342.05 196
