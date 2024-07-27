Meghmani Organics reports consolidated net loss of Rs 16.76 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 2.79% to Rs 413.88 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net Loss of Meghmani Organics reported to Rs 16.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 34.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 2.79% to Rs 413.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 425.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.413.88425.781.42-5.194.17-19.55-19.32-43.14-16.76-34.50