Meghmani Organics reports consolidated net loss of Rs 16.76 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jul 27 2024 | 5:04 PM IST
Sales decline 2.79% to Rs 413.88 crore
Net Loss of Meghmani Organics reported to Rs 16.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 34.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 2.79% to Rs 413.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 425.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales413.88425.78 -3 OPM %1.42-5.19 -PBDT4.17-19.55 LP PBT-19.32-43.14 55 NP-16.76-34.50 51
First Published: Jul 27 2024 | 4:52 PM IST

