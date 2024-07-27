Sales rise 61.04% to Rs 251.78 crore

Net profit of Associated Alcohols & Breweries rose 43.48% to Rs 17.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 12.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 61.04% to Rs 251.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 156.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.251.78156.3511.1711.8327.9420.0223.8416.6817.7212.35