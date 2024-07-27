Business Standard
Jammu and Kashmir Bank consolidated net profit rises 26.34% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 27 2024 | 5:05 PM IST
Total Operating Income rise 12.69% to Rs 2994.36 crore
Net profit of Jammu and Kashmir Bank rose 26.34% to Rs 418.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 331.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Total Operating Income rose 12.69% to Rs 2994.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2657.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Total Operating Income2994.362657.21 13 OPM %68.1460.02 -PBDT613.72451.60 36 PBT613.72451.60 36 NP418.50331.24 26
First Published: Jul 27 2024 | 4:54 PM IST

