Jammu and Kashmir Bank consolidated net profit rises 26.34% in the June 2024 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 12.69% to Rs 2994.36 crore

Net profit of Jammu and Kashmir Bank rose 26.34% to Rs 418.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 331.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Total Operating Income rose 12.69% to Rs 2994.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2657.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.2994.362657.2168.1460.02613.72451.60613.72451.60418.50331.24