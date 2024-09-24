Volumes spurt at SKF India Ltd counter

Business Standard
Last Updated : Sep 24 2024 | 11:31 AM IST
SKF India Ltd clocked volume of 81867 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 31.49 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2600 shares
Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd, GAIL (India) Ltd, Jindal Steel & Power Ltd, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 24 September 2024.
SKF India Ltd clocked volume of 81867 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 31.49 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2600 shares. The stock gained 0.08% to Rs.5,385.25. Volumes stood at 1318 shares in the last session.
 
Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd witnessed volume of 14903 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 22.27 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 669 shares. The stock increased 11.23% to Rs.7,504.05. Volumes stood at 602 shares in the last session.
GAIL (India) Ltd witnessed volume of 34.63 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 8.05 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.30 lakh shares. The stock increased 0.11% to Rs.220.60. Volumes stood at 7.09 lakh shares in the last session.
Jindal Steel & Power Ltd clocked volume of 12.68 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 6.14 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.06 lakh shares. The stock gained 2.30% to Rs.1,045.00. Volumes stood at 31842 shares in the last session.
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd witnessed volume of 3.58 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 4.18 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 85751 shares. The stock dropped 1.11% to Rs.328.35. Volumes stood at 99077 shares in the last session.
First Published: Sep 24 2024 | 11:00 AM IST

