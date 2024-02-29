Home Minister Amit Shah has cited the engagement of these organizations in activities that pose a threat to the sovereignty and integrity of India. The ban comes as a response to their purported involvement in supporting terrorist activities and advocating for the secession of Jammu and Kashmir from India. Additionally, the Home Ministry has emphasized the existence of multiple criminal cases registered against these factions and their members.

The imposition of the ban signifies the government's commitment to curbing activities that pose a threat to national security. It also underscores the severity of consequences for individuals involved in unlawful activities. The ban is expected to restrict the operations and influence of the Sumji faction and the Bhat faction within the region.

The ban on the Sumji faction and the Bhat faction of the Muslim Conference Jammu and Kashmir underscores the government's proactive measures in addressing threats to national security and sovereignty.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

The Centre has recently imposed a five-year ban on two factions of the Muslim Conference Jammu and Kashmir, namely the Sumji faction and the Bhat faction, declaring them as Unlawful Associations under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. This decision was made in response to alleged activities deemed detrimental to the sovereignty and integrity of the nation.