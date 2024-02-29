Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Govt imposes 5-yr ban on two factions of Muslim Conference in J&amp;K

Image

Last Updated : Feb 29 2024 | 12:50 PM IST
The Centre has recently imposed a five-year ban on two factions of the Muslim Conference Jammu and Kashmir, namely the Sumji faction and the Bhat faction, declaring them as Unlawful Associations under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. This decision was made in response to alleged activities deemed detrimental to the sovereignty and integrity of the nation.
Home Minister Amit Shah has cited the engagement of these organizations in activities that pose a threat to the sovereignty and integrity of India. The ban comes as a response to their purported involvement in supporting terrorist activities and advocating for the secession of Jammu and Kashmir from India. Additionally, the Home Ministry has emphasized the existence of multiple criminal cases registered against these factions and their members.
The imposition of the ban signifies the government's commitment to curbing activities that pose a threat to national security. It also underscores the severity of consequences for individuals involved in unlawful activities. The ban is expected to restrict the operations and influence of the Sumji faction and the Bhat faction within the region.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The ban on the Sumji faction and the Bhat faction of the Muslim Conference Jammu and Kashmir underscores the government's proactive measures in addressing threats to national security and sovereignty.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Children's Academy Celebrates India's Soul: Uttar Pradesh Darshan Captivates An Audience of 10,000

Annual school contest witnesses massive turnout with over 1,450 participants

SJVN Green Energy signs PPA with Jammu &amp; Kashmir Power Corporation

Lupin gets USFDA nod for pregnancy prevention drug

Zydus Life hits record high on USFDA nod for chest pain prevention drug

Emami invests Rs 1.95 crore in pet-care products maker Cannis Lupus

Premier Polyfilm Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

India puts forth a strong case for keeping development at core of WTO work agenda

Paisalo Digital Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Benchmarks trade near flat line; Media shares decline for 4th day

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 29 2024 | 12:37 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodaySandeshkhali Case Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayWhatsAppHavells India Share PriceBitcoinReliance Share PriceBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon