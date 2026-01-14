Punjab & Sind Bank rises for third straight session

Punjab & Sind Bank is quoting at Rs 27.86, up 2.05% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 39.8% in last one year as compared to a 10.95% jump in NIFTY and a 42.59% jump in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

Punjab & Sind Bank is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 27.86, up 2.05% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.09% on the day, quoting at 25754.85. The Sensex is at 83636.15, up 0.01%. Punjab & Sind Bank has gained around 0.32% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Punjab & Sind Bank is a constituent, has gained around 5.85% in last one month and is currently quoting at 8725, up 0.52% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 12.31 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 20.8 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 16.75 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.

