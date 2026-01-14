Jindal Stainless Ltd spurts 1.29%, gains for third straight session

Wednesday, January 14, 2026 | 01:37 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Last Updated : Jan 14 2026 | 1:31 PM IST

Jindal Stainless Ltd is quoting at Rs 794.55, up 1.29% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 29.18% in last one year as compared to a 10.95% gain in NIFTY and a 40.83% gain in the Nifty Metal index.

Jindal Stainless Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 794.55, up 1.29% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.09% on the day, quoting at 25754.85. The Sensex is at 83636.15, up 0.01%. Jindal Stainless Ltd has dropped around 0.31% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Jindal Stainless Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 10.51% in last one month and is currently quoting at 11355.2, up 2.7% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.93 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 7.64 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 23.95 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.

First Published: Jan 14 2026 | 1:31 PM IST

