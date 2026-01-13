Tuesday, January 13, 2026 | 12:14 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Puravankara subsidiary receives LoI for residential project worth Rs 311 cr

Puravankara subsidiary receives LoI for residential project worth Rs 311 cr

Last Updated : Jan 13 2026 | 12:04 PM IST
Starworth Infrastructure & Construction (SICL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Puravankara, has received a Letter of Intent for construction of the proposed residential project "Sattva AANGANE" having approximate built-up area of 30,36,458 Sq. ft. at East Taluk, Bangalore - 560049. The approximate contract value is Rs 311.18 crore.

No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jan 13 2026 | 12:04 PM IST

