Balaji Amines Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Balaji Amines Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Jan 13 2026 | 12:04 PM IST

Chemplast Sanmar Ltd, Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltd, ITI Ltd and Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 13 January 2026.

Balaji Amines Ltd surged 11.50% to Rs 1230 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.27 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 84522 shares in the past one month.

 

Chemplast Sanmar Ltd spiked 8.41% to Rs 261. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 39858 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 56788 shares in the past one month.

Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltd soared 8.30% to Rs 668. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.24 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9062 shares in the past one month.

ITI Ltd advanced 6.68% to Rs 315.5. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.52 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.62 lakh shares in the past one month.

Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd rose 5.54% to Rs 1630.7. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3914 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5989 shares in the past one month.

