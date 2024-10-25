Purple Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 5.57 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 37.06% to Rs 2.70 croreNet Loss of Purple Finance reported to Rs 5.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 2.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 37.06% to Rs 2.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.97 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales2.701.97 37 OPM %-144.44-112.69 -PBDT-5.31-2.33 -128 PBT-5.74-2.61 -120 NP-5.57-2.51 -122
