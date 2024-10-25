Shish Industries consolidated net profit rises 1.10% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 10.65% to Rs 22.64 croreNet profit of Shish Industries rose 1.10% to Rs 1.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 10.65% to Rs 22.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 20.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales22.6420.46 11 OPM %6.0113.88 -PBDT3.602.70 33 PBT2.432.38 2 NP1.841.82 1
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content