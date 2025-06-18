Kant & Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.12 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 44.12% to Rs 0.38 croreNet Loss of Kant & Company reported to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 44.12% to Rs 0.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 43.10% to Rs 0.33 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 37.45% to Rs 3.29 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales0.380.68 -44 3.295.26 -37 OPM %-7.89-63.24 -13.079.51 - PBDT-0.03-0.43 93 0.430.50 -14 PBT-0.03-0.43 93 0.430.50 -14 NP-0.12-0.35 66 0.330.58 -43
