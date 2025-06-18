Wednesday, June 18, 2025 | 09:05 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kant & Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.12 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Kant & Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.12 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 18 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales decline 44.12% to Rs 0.38 crore

Net Loss of Kant & Company reported to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 44.12% to Rs 0.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 43.10% to Rs 0.33 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 37.45% to Rs 3.29 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales0.380.68 -44 3.295.26 -37 OPM %-7.89-63.24 -13.079.51 - PBDT-0.03-0.43 93 0.430.50 -14 PBT-0.03-0.43 93 0.430.50 -14 NP-0.12-0.35 66 0.330.58 -43

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Dhelakhat Tea Co reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.11 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Orissa Minerals Development Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 31.44 crore in the March 2025 quarter

GIFT Nifty set for muted start as investors await US Federal Reserve policy decision

Stock Alert: Ugro Capital, Heranba Inds, Polycab India, EMS, Manba Finance

Railtel Corp bags order worth Rs 44 cr from Zenics

First Published: Jun 18 2025 | 7:29 AM IST

