PVR Inox Ltd stays in winning mode

PVR Inox Ltd is quoting at Rs 1005.1, up 0.38% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 3.16% in last one year as compared to a 3.99% slide in NIFTY and a 14.48% slide in the Nifty Media.

PVR Inox Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1005.1, up 0.38% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.71% on the day, quoting at 24444.3. The Sensex is at 78329.41, up 0.73%. PVR Inox Ltd has gained around 4% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which PVR Inox Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 0.96% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1512.3, down 1.41% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.19 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 1.92 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 47.67 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

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