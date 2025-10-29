Wednesday, October 29, 2025 | 01:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
PVR Inox Ltd up for five straight sessions

PVR Inox Ltd up for five straight sessions

Image

Last Updated : Oct 29 2025 | 1:04 PM IST

PVR Inox Ltd is quoting at Rs 1210.6, up 2.21% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 22.45% in last one year as compared to a 7.12% fall in NIFTY and a 21.84% fall in the Nifty Media.

PVR Inox Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1210.6, up 2.21% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.53% on the day, quoting at 26073. The Sensex is at 85031.23, up 0.48%. PVR Inox Ltd has added around 12.61% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which PVR Inox Ltd is a constituent, has added around 0.44% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1538.45, up 0.73% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.81 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.1 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 29 2025 | 1:00 PM IST

