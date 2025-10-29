Barometers trade in positive terrain; pharma shares advance

Pharma shares advanced after declining in the past four trading session.
At 12:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, soared 312.21 points or 0.37% to 84,950.81. The Nifty 50 index rose 123.45 points or 0.47% to 26,059.30.
The broader market underperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index added 0.36% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index rose 0.31%.
The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,373 shares rose and 1,609 shares fell. A total of 177 shares were unchanged.
Derivatives:
Also Read
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, shed 0.50% to 11.89. The Nifty 25 November 2025 futures were trading at 26,244.50, at a premium of 185.20 points as compared with the spot at 26,059.30.
The Nifty option chain for the 25 November 2025 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 35.8 lakh contracts at the 26,000 strike price. Maximum put OI of 45.6 lakh contracts was seen at the 26,000 strike price.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Pharm index rose 0.88% to 22,447.55. The index shed 0.03% in the past four trading sessions.
Wockhardt (up 2.07%), Ajanta Pharma (up 1.89%), Glenmark Pharmaceuticals (up 1.65%), Lupin (up 1.62%) and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (up 1.54%) Aurobindo Pharma (up 1.54%), Piramal Pharma (up 1.28%), Mankind Pharma (up 1.08%), Alkem Laboratories (up 1.01%) and J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals (up 0.94%) surged.
Stocks in Spotlight:
Gujarat Pipavav Port (GPPL) rallied 4.22% after it has signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Gujarat Maritime Board for future investments of Rs 17,000 crore at Pipavav Port.
Enviro Infra Engineers rose 3.33% after the company said it received a letter of acceptance from the Bhopal Municipal Corporation for a sewerage infrastructure project.
The project involves the design, construction, and commissioning of a 273.37 km sewerage network in the north-east region of Bhopal, along with the construction of a 60 MLD Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) and intermediate pumping stations. The contract also includes operations and maintenance (O&M) services after project completion. The Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) work is valued at Rs 248.49 crore (excluding O&M and GST). The EPC phase is to be completed within 36 months, followed by a five-year O&M period.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content