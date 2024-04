With this launch, PVR INOX now operates the largest multiplex network with 1,727 screens across 360 properties in 113 cities (India and Sri Lanka).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

PVR Inox has opened a 9 screen multiplex in the city of Kochi, Kerala located at Forum Mall. The cinema is equipped with state of the art 4K Laser Projectors, Dolby Atmos sound and Real D 3D technology.