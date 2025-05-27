Qgo Finance standalone net profit declines 13.64% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 8.31% to Rs 4.04 croreNet profit of Qgo Finance declined 13.64% to Rs 0.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 8.31% to Rs 4.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 15.85% to Rs 3.07 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 16.73% to Rs 16.40 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 14.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales4.043.73 8 16.4014.05 17 OPM %90.1091.96 -88.5488.97 - PBDT1.031.09 -6 4.323.57 21 PBT0.840.95 -12 4.023.36 20 NP0.760.88 -14 3.072.65 16
