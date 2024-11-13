Quadrant Televentures reports standalone net loss of Rs 32.34 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 14.77% to Rs 58.81 croreNet Loss of Quadrant Televentures reported to Rs 32.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 27.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 14.77% to Rs 58.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 69.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales58.8169.00 -15 OPM %10.3414.36 -PBDT-27.26-22.21 -23 PBT-32.34-27.65 -17 NP-32.34-27.65 -17
