Quality Power Electrical bags orders worth Rs 34-cr for supply of HVDC reactors

Quality Power Electrical bags orders worth Rs 34-cr for supply of HVDC reactors

Last Updated : Feb 28 2026 | 11:16 AM IST
Quality Power Electrical Equipments said that it has secured multiple orders valued at approximately Rs 34 crore for the supply of HVDC reactors.

The orders have been awarded by a domestic entity. However, the name of the awarding entity has not been disclosed due to a non-disclosure agreement (NDA), the company clarified.

The contracts pertain to the supply of HVDC reactors and are scheduled to be executed over a period of approximately 18 months.

The company further stated that the promoter, promoter group, and group companies have no interest in the entity awarding the orders. It also confirmed that the contracts do not fall under related party transactions.

 

Quality Power Electrical Equipment is engaged in the business of energy transition equipment and power technologies.

The companys consolidated net profit zoomed 220.69% to Rs 62.76 crore in Q3 FY26 as against Rs 19.57 crore in Q3 FY25. Revenue from operations jumped 291.27% to Rs 283.99 crore in Q3 FY26 as against Rs 72.58 crore in Q3 FY25.

The counter declined 3.99% to end at Rs 868.15 on the BSE.

H.G. Infra Engineering bags LOA from NHAI for Odisha road project

Vedanta declared preferred bidder for Karnapodikonda bauxite block in Odisha

Rain Industries reports consolidated net profit of Rs 13.51 crore in the December 2025 quarter

National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange reports consolidated net loss of Rs 8.41 crore in the December 2025 quarter

K&R Rail Engineering reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.86 crore in the December 2025 quarter

First Published: Feb 28 2026 | 11:16 AM IST

