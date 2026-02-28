Rain Industries reports consolidated net profit of Rs 13.51 crore in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 17.00% to Rs 4300.71 croreNet profit of Rain Industries reported to Rs 13.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 161.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 17.00% to Rs 4300.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3675.73 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.
For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 42.52 crore in the year ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 564.27 crore during the previous year ended December 2024. Sales rose 10.22% to Rs 16945.83 crore in the year ended December 2025 as against Rs 15374.39 crore during the previous year ended December 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Dec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales4300.713675.73 17 16945.8315374.39 10 OPM %11.649.41 -12.618.29 - PBDT319.56155.28 106 1356.40581.42 133 PBT65.59-81.91 LP 434.57-225.68 LP NP13.51-161.41 LP 42.52-564.27 LP
First Published: Feb 28 2026 | 9:05 AM IST