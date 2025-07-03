Quess Corp joins ONDC Network to offer work opportunities

The platform will enable seamless connections between job seekers and recruiters, helping them find verified opportunities in the shortest possible time and distance, especially across Tier II, Tier III, and rural regions.
At Quess, we believe technology is a powerful equalizer, one that should simplify and amplify every stage of the employment journey, said Guruprasad Srinivasan, ED & CEO, Quess Corp. Our integration with ONDC Network is a pivotal moment in our digital platform business, it opens new avenues for staffing, particularly with MSME segment, one of the largest employers in India, while also enabling millions of job seekers to access meaningful work at scale. It reaffirms our commitment to building scalable and inclusive solutions for the future of work.
