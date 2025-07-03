Thursday, July 03, 2025 | 01:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Quess Corp joins ONDC Network to offer work opportunities

Quess Corp joins ONDC Network to offer work opportunities

Last Updated : Jul 03 2025 | 1:04 PM IST
Quess Corp becomes the first company to join the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) as an Anchor Network Participant in the Work Opportunities domain. As part of this role, Quess will contribute to strengthening India's digital employment ecosystem by helping onboard other participants and shaping a collaborative, community driven approach to protocol evolution. Through its integration, Hamara Jobs will add over 5 lakh verified job listings annually to the ONDC network, significantly enhancing job availability and expanding access to trusted employment opportunities for job seekers across India.

The platform will enable seamless connections between job seekers and recruiters, helping them find verified opportunities in the shortest possible time and distance, especially across Tier II, Tier III, and rural regions.

 

At Quess, we believe technology is a powerful equalizer, one that should simplify and amplify every stage of the employment journey, said Guruprasad Srinivasan, ED & CEO, Quess Corp. Our integration with ONDC Network is a pivotal moment in our digital platform business, it opens new avenues for staffing, particularly with MSME segment, one of the largest employers in India, while also enabling millions of job seekers to access meaningful work at scale. It reaffirms our commitment to building scalable and inclusive solutions for the future of work.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 03 2025 | 12:57 PM IST

