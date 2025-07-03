Thursday, July 03, 2025 | 12:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / BSE SME Valencia India sees chilly check-in on debut

BSE SME Valencia India sees chilly check-in on debut

Image

Last Updated : Jul 03 2025 | 12:50 PM IST

Shares of Valencia India was trading at Rs 83.60 on the BSE, a discount of 24% compared with the issue price of Rs 110.

The scrip was listed at Rs 88, a discount of 20% compared with the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock was currently frozen at its lower limit of 5% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 88 and a low of Rs 83.60. About 17,000 shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Valencia India's IPO was subscribed 1.27 times. The issue opened for bidding on 26 June 2025 and it closed on 30 June 2025. The price band of the IPO was set at Rs 95 to Rs 110 per share.

 

The IPO comprised 44,49,600 equity shares, including a fresh issue of up to 39,99,600 shares and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 4,50,000 shares.

The company intends to utilize the net proceeds for development of 15 villas and club house and general corporate purposes.

Also Read

Bosch

Bosch shares rally 5% to hit 6-month high; regains ₹1 trillion market cap

Nitin Gadkari, Nitin, Gadkari

LIVE news: Union minister Gadkari to lay foundation stone for projects worth ₹6,350 cr

Honor Magic V5

Honor Magic V5 edges out rivals to become world's thinnest foldable phone

Jagannath temple in Digha, West Bengal

Bengal govt to keep air ambulance in Digha during Rath Yatra on July 5

Patna University

Patna University uses lottery to assign principals, sparks academic ire

Valencia India, formerly known as Valencia Country Club, is a hospitality and leisure company engaged in the operation and maintenance of premium resort properties. The company manages the Valencia Club Abu resort, located amid the surroundings of Foot Abu Road in Sirohi, Rajasthan. Valencia Club Abu features furnished accommodations and a wide range of amenities such as a multi-cuisine restaurant, spa, gym, kids club, swimming pool, banquet area, party lounge, and six residential rooms. The agreement includes a club building and its surrounding areas, including an admin office, multi-purpose hall, kitchen, changing rooms, and various recreational facilities. As of 30 May 2025, the company had a total strength of 19 full-time employees.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 5.56 lakh and net profit of Rs 1.54 lakh for the period ended 31 December 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Shakti Pumps India launches QIP with floor price of Rs 965.96/share

Shakti Pumps India launches QIP with floor price of Rs 965.96/share

NBCC inks MoU with NFDC for redevelopment project under I&B Ministry

NBCC inks MoU with NFDC for redevelopment project under I&B Ministry

NSE SME Moving Media Entertainment makes a starry market debut

NSE SME Moving Media Entertainment makes a starry market debut

Nifty tad above 25,500 level; consumer durables shares rally for 4th day

Nifty tad above 25,500 level; consumer durables shares rally for 4th day

Indices trade higher; auto shares rally for 2nd day

Indices trade higher; auto shares rally for 2nd day

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 03 2025 | 12:38 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayDividend Stock TodayCrizac IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEWhat is EB-1 VisaDelhi CM Bungalow RenovationUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon