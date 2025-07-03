Thursday, July 03, 2025 | 01:06 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India's service sector growth accelerates amid firm trend in new orders

India's service sector growth accelerates amid firm trend in new orders

Image

Last Updated : Jul 03 2025 | 1:04 PM IST
India's service sector growth hit 10-month high in June amid faster rises in output and new orders, final data compiled by S&P Global showed today. The seasonally adjusted HSBC India Services PMI rose to 60.4 in June from 58.8 in May. The flash score was 60.7. A score above 50.0 indicates expansion. Data showed that both output and new orders grew at the fastest rates since August last year, supported by another strong expansion in international sales and job creation. Export demand particularly improved from the Asian, Middle Eastern, and US markets. Indian service sector companies faced a mild intensification of capacity pressures in June as outstanding business volumes rose faster compared to the previous month. The composite output index jumped to 61.0 in June from 59.3 in May, indicating the fastest rate of expansion in the Indian private sector in fourteen months.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Yen under pressure as trump threatens tariffs on Japan

Yen under pressure as trump threatens tariffs on Japan

BSE SME Valencia India sees chilly check-in on debut

BSE SME Valencia India sees chilly check-in on debut

Shakti Pumps India launches QIP with floor price of Rs 965.96/share

Shakti Pumps India launches QIP with floor price of Rs 965.96/share

NBCC inks MoU with NFDC for redevelopment project under I&B Ministry

NBCC inks MoU with NFDC for redevelopment project under I&B Ministry

NSE SME Moving Media Entertainment makes a starry market debut

NSE SME Moving Media Entertainment makes a starry market debut

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 03 2025 | 12:56 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayDividend Stock TodayCrizac IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEWhat is EB-1 VisaDelhi CM Bungalow RenovationUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon