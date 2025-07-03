Thursday, July 03, 2025 | 12:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
NBCC inks MoU with NFDC for redevelopment project under I&B Ministry

Image

Last Updated : Jul 03 2025 | 12:50 PM IST

NBCC (India) said that it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC), under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

The agreement is for the comprehensive renovation and redevelopment of the iconic Siri Fort Auditorium Complex in New Delhi.

NBCC will act as the Project Management Consultant for the Siri Fort revamp, handling the project from conceptualisation to commissioning.

The 5.5-acre complex will get a state-of-the-art upgrade, aligning with heritage, green norms, and aiming to become a world-class cultural hub.

NBCC (India) is in business and operates in three major segments, namely project management consultancy, real estate, and engineering procurement & construction.

 

The company's consolidated net profit advanced 29.27% to Rs 175.92 crore on a 16.17% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 4,642.55 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Shares of NBCC (India) fell 1.08% to Rs 118.80 on the BSE.

First Published: Jul 03 2025 | 12:28 PM IST

