Friday, March 07, 2025 | 03:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quess Corp jumps on NCLT approval for three-way demerger

Quess Corp jumps on NCLT approval for three-way demerger

Image

Last Updated : Mar 07 2025 | 3:31 PM IST

Quess Corp rose 2.07% to Rs 648.10 after the company said it received an approval from the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) for its proposed three-way demerger.

The NCLT's Bangalore Bench approved the composite scheme of arrangement on 4 March 2025, paving the way for the demerger plan initially announced in February 2024.

The demerger will result in three separate entities: Quess Corp (remaining company), Digitide Solutions (resulting company-1) and Bluspring Enterprises (resulting company-2). Quess Corp shareholders will receive one equity share in both Digitide Solutions and Bluspring Enterprises for each share they currently hold in Quess Corp.

Quess Corp will continue to house Indias largest workforce management company with a headcount of over 5 lakh and a footprint across 9 countries.

 

Digitide Solutions will offer a comprehensive suite of solutions including BPM Services, Insurtech and HRO. With operations across 30 countries and delivery centres in Manila and India, it is well-positioned to capitalize on emerging BPM opportunities across diverse sectors. Digitide will leverage AI-driven technology to enable businesses in transforming data into enterprise power, provide real-time insights, automation, and scalability.

Bluspring Enterprises will be an infra services company operating primarily in the areas of facility management, food services, security services, industrial and telecom infrastructure maintenance. Additionally, foundit - an AI driven white-collar job portal and candidate services platform, will be part of Bluspring Enterprises.

Also Read

Baywatch fame actress Pamela Bach

Baywatch fame actress Pamela Bach dies by suicide at the age of 62

Image: Bloomberg

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex turns flat, Nifty above 22,550 led by RIL; SmallCaps extend rally

Burger king

SC stays Bombay HC order, allows Pune eatery to use 'Burger King' name

Nauru, island nation

Tiny island nation offers citizenship for 91 lakh to battle climate crisis

India Pollution

Delhi recorded the worst air quality in India during winter 2024-25: Report

The demerger aims to provide each entity with greater strategic focus and enhance their growth potential.

Quess Corp is India's leading business services provider. It provides a host of managed outsourcing and technology-enabled services across processes such as sales and marketing, customer care, after-sales service, back office operations, staffing, manufacturing, facilities & security management, HR & F&A operations, IT & mobility services, etc.

On a consolidated basis, net profit of Quess Corp rose 25.98% to Rs 80.49 crore while net sales rose 13.99% to Rs 5519.07 crore in Q3 December 2024 over Q3 December 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Gensol Engineering Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Gensol Engineering Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Nifty breaks 10-day slump amid value buying, but trade war fears persist

Nifty breaks 10-day slump amid value buying, but trade war fears persist

Jana Small Finance Bank allots 9,416 equity shares under ESOP

Jana Small Finance Bank allots 9,416 equity shares under ESOP

HeidelbergCement India announces change in senior management

HeidelbergCement India announces change in senior management

Omaxe Group bags contract to modernize six bus terminals in UP

Omaxe Group bags contract to modernize six bus terminals in UP

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 07 2025 | 3:22 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayLadki Bahin Yojana Installment DateDelhi Weather todayBank Nifty TodayPUBG 3.7 Update TodayUS Visa Green Card
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon