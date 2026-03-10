Quick Wrap: Nifty Auto Index rises 2.26%
Nifty Auto index closed up 2.26% at 26552.95 today. The index is down 4.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Ashok Leyland Ltd gained 3.39%, Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd added 3.20% and TVS Motor Company Ltd jumped 3.19%. The Nifty Auto index is up 28.00% over last one year compared to the 7.85% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Private Bank index added 1.67% and Nifty Financial Services index added 1.62% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 recorded a gain of 0.81% to close at 24222.4 while the SENSEX added 0.77% to close at 78164.83 today.
First Published: Mar 10 2026