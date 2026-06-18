Thursday, June 18, 2026 | 05:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index declines 1.19%

Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index declines 1.19%

Last Updated : Jun 18 2026 | 5:04 PM IST
Nifty IT index ended down 1.19% at 28466.45 today. The index is down 3.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Infosys Ltd shed 2.61%, Persistent Systems Ltd slipped 2.07% and Coforge Ltd rose 1.18%. The Nifty IT index is down 27.00% over last one year compared to the 2.60% decline in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Realty index added 0.69% and Nifty PSE index gained 0.68% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 recorded a gain of 0.34% to close at 24168 while the SENSEX recorded a gain of 0.33% to close at 77409.98 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

State Bank of India ends higher after board OKs proposa to raise Rs 60,000 crore

State Bank of India ends higher after board OKs proposa to raise Rs 60,000 crore

Japan stocks hit record highs as easing Middle East tensions boost sentiment

Japan stocks hit record highs as easing Middle East tensions boost sentiment

China markets end mixed as technology stocks gain on policy support

China markets end mixed as technology stocks gain on policy support

Varun Beverages forms alliance with Asahi Group to introduce CALPIS in India

Varun Beverages forms alliance with Asahi Group to introduce CALPIS in India

Cohance Lifesciences CFO Himanshu Agarwal resigns to pursue opportunity outside company

Cohance Lifesciences CFO Himanshu Agarwal resigns to pursue opportunity outside company

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 18 2026 | 5:04 PM IST

Explore News

Explained: How NSE Makes MoneyStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayIFCI Share PriceGold and Silver Rate TodayEPFO Interest Credit Date 2026FIFA World Cup Highest Goal Scorer RecordQS Rankings 2027PM Modi Paris VisitNEET UG Re-Exam Admit Card