Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index declines 1.19%
Nifty IT index ended down 1.19% at 28466.45 today. The index is down 3.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Infosys Ltd shed 2.61%, Persistent Systems Ltd slipped 2.07% and Coforge Ltd rose 1.18%. The Nifty IT index is down 27.00% over last one year compared to the 2.60% decline in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Realty index added 0.69% and Nifty PSE index gained 0.68% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 recorded a gain of 0.34% to close at 24168 while the SENSEX recorded a gain of 0.33% to close at 77409.98 today.
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First Published: Jun 18 2026 | 5:04 PM IST