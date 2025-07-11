Friday, July 11, 2025 | 05:44 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index declines 1.78%

Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index declines 1.78%

Last Updated : Jul 11 2025 | 5:32 PM IST
Nifty IT index ended down 1.78% at 37693.25 today. The index is down 3.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd slipped 3.43%, Wipro Ltd shed 2.55% and LTIMindtree Ltd dropped 2.14%. The Nifty IT index is up 1.00% over last one year compared to the 3.43% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Auto index is down 1.77% and Nifty Media index is down 1.60% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 is down 0.81% to close at 25149.85 while the SENSEX is down 0.83% to close at 82500.47 today.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Japanese shares end lower

Chinese markets end on a flat note

Titan announces key leadership changes across jewellery and watches divisions

Deepak Fertilisers, PCL sign long-term regasification pact with Petronet LNG

Mahindra Logistics board approves rights issue to raise Rs 750 crore

First Published: Jul 11 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

