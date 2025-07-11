Friday, July 11, 2025 | 05:44 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Deepak Fertilisers, PCL sign long-term regasification pact with Petronet LNG

Deepak Fertilisers, PCL sign long-term regasification pact with Petronet LNG

Image

Last Updated : Jul 11 2025 | 5:32 PM IST

Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation, along with its step-down subsidiary Performance Chemiserve (PCL), has entered into a long-term regasification agreement with Petronet LNG (PLL), India's leading LNG infrastructure company.

Under the terms of the agreement, Petronet LNG will regasify approximately 25 TBTUs of LNG annuallyafter an initial ramp-up periodprimarily at its Dahej terminal. The regasified gas will be supplied mainly to Deepak Fertilisers and PCLs manufacturing units in Taloja for internal consumption.

According to an exchange filing, the contract will be executed over a period of five years.

This agreement will help the company and PCL ensure the logistical and commercial arrangements required to receive imported LNG at their manufacturing facilities via the existing national gas grid in Taloja, Mumbai, supporting the delivery of their integrated gas-to-ammonia-to-chemicals value chain strategy.

 

With this last-mile regasification contract, the company said it would be strategically positioned to deliver a full value chainfrom gas to ammonia to building-block nitric acid and further downstream to products such as NPK fertilizers, industrial chemicals, and mining chemicals. The company emphasized that its forward integration journey toward delivering customised solutions and specialised products would gain further foundational strength from this end-to-end arrangement. It also expects this tie-up to support a risk-mitigated and value-accretive product portfolio aligned with India's long-term growth story.

Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corporation (DFPCL) is among the Indias leading manufacturers of industrial chemicals and fertilisers. With a strong presence in technical ammonium nitrate (mining chemicals), industrial chemicals and crop nutrition (fertilisers), the company supports critical sectors of the economy such as infrastructure, mining, chemicals, pharmaceutical and agriculture.

Also Read

Wimbledon men's semis

Wimbledon 2025 semifinal LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Fritz vs Alcaraz match starts at 6 PM IST

Canada, Mark Carney

Canada: 10,000 staff laid off, 600+ courses cut after foreign student cap

Sanjay Gaikwad

Mumbai Police to file case against MLA Gaikwad over canteen assault video

The site after several vehicles fell into the Mahisagar river when a portion of a four-decade-old bridge collapsed. | PTI Photo

Highlights: Crushing of articulation joints caused Mahisagar bridge to collapse, says minister

IND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 2 full scorecard

England vs India LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 3rd Test Day 2: Smith-Carse put up 50 runs stand

Petronet LNG was formed to develop, design, construct, own, and operate liquefied natural gas (LNG) import and regasification terminals in India.

Shares of Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corporation rose 0.01% to Rs 1,580, while shares of Petronet LNG declined 1.72% to Rs 300.05 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Mahindra Logistics board approves rights issue to raise Rs 750 crore

Mahindra Logistics board approves rights issue to raise Rs 750 crore

Kamat Hotels gains after signing property in Rishikesh, Uttarakhand

Kamat Hotels gains after signing property in Rishikesh, Uttarakhand

Krystal Integrated services bags Rs 31.55-cr order for MMMOCL

Krystal Integrated services bags Rs 31.55-cr order for MMMOCL

PC Jeweller Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

PC Jeweller Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Gland Pharma's Pashamylaram facility receives GMP certification from Danish Medicines Agency

Gland Pharma's Pashamylaram facility receives GMP certification from Danish Medicines Agency

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 11 2025 | 3:29 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayGLEN Industries IPO AllotmentHCL Tech Q1 Results PreviewQ1 Results TodaySinner vs Djokovic Win PredictionGreen Card Holder NewsSmart Coworking Spaces IPOUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon