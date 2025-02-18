Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index gains 0.95%

Nifty IT index closed up 0.95% at 41464.35 today. The index has slipped 1.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Persistent Systems Ltd added 4.81%, LTIMindtree Ltd rose 3.58% and Tech Mahindra Ltd jumped 2.41%. The Nifty IT index has soared 8.00% over last one year compared to the 3.72% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty FMCG index has dropped 0.88% and Nifty Auto index has slid 0.61% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has slid 0.06% to close at 22945.3 while the SENSEX has dropped 0.04% to close at 75967.39 today.
