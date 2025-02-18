Tuesday, February 18, 2025 | 05:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index gains 0.95%

Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index gains 0.95%

Last Updated : Feb 18 2025 | 5:31 PM IST
Nifty IT index closed up 0.95% at 41464.35 today. The index has slipped 1.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Persistent Systems Ltd added 4.81%, LTIMindtree Ltd rose 3.58% and Tech Mahindra Ltd jumped 2.41%. The Nifty IT index has soared 8.00% over last one year compared to the 3.72% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty FMCG index has dropped 0.88% and Nifty Auto index has slid 0.61% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has slid 0.06% to close at 22945.3 while the SENSEX has dropped 0.04% to close at 75967.39 today.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Patel Engineering JV bags Rs 1090 cr irrigation project in Maharashtra

Sensex, Nifty trade with minor losses; broader mkt underperforms

Nifty February futures trade at premium

Indices end with small cuts; consumer durables shares decline

Australian shares loose out after RBA cuts rate after four years

First Published: Feb 18 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

