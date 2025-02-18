Tuesday, February 18, 2025 | 04:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Nifty February futures trade at premium

Nifty February futures trade at premium

Last Updated : Feb 18 2025 | 4:50 PM IST

ABB India, Tata Motors and HDFC Bank were the top-traded contracts.

The Nifty February 2025 futures closed at 22,948.10, a premium of 2.8 points compared with the Nifty's closing 22,945.30 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 slipped 14.20 points or 0.06% to 22,945.30.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, shed 0.36% to 15.67.

ABB India, Tata Motors and HDFC Bank were the top trading individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The February 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 27 February 2025.

 

First Published: Feb 18 2025 | 4:36 PM IST

