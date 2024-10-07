Business Standard
Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index falls 3.65%

Last Updated : Oct 07 2024 | 6:04 PM IST
Nifty Media index ended down 3.65% at 1995.3 today. The index has slipped 3.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd shed 5.55%, Nazara Technologies Ltd fell 5.19% and Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd slipped 4.64%. The Nifty Media index has fallen 13.00% over last one year compared to the 26.16% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty PSU Bank index has dropped 3.31% and Nifty PSE index has slid 3.22% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has declined 0.87% to close at 24795.75 while the SENSEX has dropped 0.78% to close at 81050 today.

First Published: Oct 07 2024 | 4:00 PM IST

