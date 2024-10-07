Pound speculators net long positions rise further

Large currency speculators further increased net long position in the Pound futures, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of Pound futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net long position of 93765 contracts in the data reported through October 01, 2024. This was a weekly increase of 6773 net contracts.
