Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Pound speculators net long positions rise further

Pound speculators net long positions rise further

Image

Last Updated : Oct 07 2024 | 5:50 PM IST

Large currency speculators further increased net long position in the Pound futures, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of Pound futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net long position of 93765 contracts in the data reported through October 01, 2024. This was a weekly increase of 6773 net contracts.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Dipa Karmakar

'Signing off from mat': Gymnast Dipa Karmakar announces retirement

Piyush Goyal

India, UAE to set up food corridor at $2 bn investment: Piyush Goyal

IAF, Indian Air Force, Air Force Day, IAF Chennai

Chennai IAF Air Show 2024 mishap: Poor planning or dehydration to blame?

Yulu bike

Yulu turns Ebitda positive, aims to deploy 100K electric vehicles by 2025

Germany, Germany flag

German property market grows but industry cautious on slow economic rebound

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 07 2024 | 5:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayWorld Smile Day 2024ChatGPT CanvasLatest News LIVEOvarian Cancer VaccineIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon