Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index registers a drop of 2.29%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index registers a drop of 2.29%

Image

Last Updated : Dec 12 2024 | 9:09 PM IST
Nifty Media index closed down 2.29% at 1964.75 today. The index has added 2.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Dish TV India Ltd dropped 4.69%, Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd fell 4.12% and Sun TV Network Ltd shed 3.59%. The Nifty Media index has decreased 20.00% over last one year compared to the 17.31% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty FMCG index has slid 1.09% and Nifty PSE index has slid 1.08% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has declined 0.38% to close at 24548.7 while the SENSEX has slid 0.29% to close at 81289.96 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Jagdeep Dhankar, jagdeep, Vice President

LIVE news: RS Chairman Dhankhar's conduct raises serious concerns about impartiality, says Kharge

Parliament, New Parliament

One yr of Parliament security breach: 3 chargesheets, 6 in jail, probe on

Gukesh

Nation celebrates Gukesh's historic win as youngest world chess champion

Donald Trump

Trump rings NYSE opening bell, marks 2nd time as Time's Person of the Year

'One Nation, One Election' proposal likely to have German blueprint

Parliament Session: Cabinet okays 'One Nation, One Election' Bill

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 12 2024 | 4:00 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEDhanlaxmi Crop Science IPO AllotmentSai Life Sciences IPOMobikwik IPO OpenLatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayProcess to withdraw PF by ATMGold-Silver Price TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon