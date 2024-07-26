Business Standard
Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index records a surge of 3.01%, NIFTY climbs 1.76%

Image

Last Updated : Jul 26 2024 | 5:50 PM IST
Nifty Metal index ended up 3.01% at 9423.4 today. The index has lost 3.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, NMDC Ltd jumped 3.78%, Jindal Steel & Power Ltd rose 3.68% and Adani Enterprises Ltd added 3.60%. The Nifty Metal index has increased 43.00% over last one year compared to the 26.32% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Auto index increased 2.43% and Nifty Pharma index increased 2.36% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 witnessed a rise of 1.76% to close at 24834.85 while the SENSEX witnessed a rise of 1.62% to close at 81332.72 today.
First Published: Jul 26 2024 | 4:00 PM IST

