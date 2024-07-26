Nifty August futures trade at premium

The NSE's India VIX slipped 2.93% to 12.25.

The Nifty August 2024 futures closed at 24,915.10, a premium of 80.25 points compared with the Nifty's closing 24,834.85 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 surged 428.75 points or 1.76% to 24,834.85.

HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Tata Motors were top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The July 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 29 August 2024.