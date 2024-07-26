Business Standard
Nifty August futures trade at premium

Last Updated : Jul 26 2024 | 5:04 PM IST
The NSE's India VIX slipped 2.93% to 12.25.
The Nifty August 2024 futures closed at 24,915.10, a premium of 80.25 points compared with the Nifty's closing 24,834.85 in the cash market.
In the cash market, the Nifty 50 surged 428.75 points or 1.76% to 24,834.85.
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, declined 2.93% to 12.25.
HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Tata Motors were top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.
The July 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 29 August 2024.
