Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index records a surge of 3.62%, NIFTY climbs 1.62%

Image

Last Updated : Mar 01 2024 | 5:50 PM IST
Nifty Metal index ended up 3.62% at 8208.5 today. The index has added 3.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Steel Authority of India Ltd rose 9.74%, Tata Steel Ltd added 6.46% and Jindal Steel & Power Ltd gained 6.00%. The Nifty Metal index has increased 50.00% over last one year compared to the 28.96% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Commodities index increased 2.62% and Nifty Private Bank index increased 2.53% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 increased 1.62% to close at 22338.75 while the SENSEX increased 1.72% to close at 73745.35 today.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index records a surge of 3.11%

Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index records a surge of 2.86%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Auto Index records a surge of 2.21%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Pharma Index records a surge of 0.88%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index declines 3.46%, NIFTY Tumbles 1.11%

Hong Kong Market ends in green

Exicom Telesystems IPO ends with blockbuster subscription

China Market surges on policy support hopes; eyes on NPC session

GST Revenue Soars 12.5% On Year In February 2024

Australia Market climbs to new record

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 01 2024 | 4:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayHimachal Political Crisis LiveLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayDelhi AirportRadhika MerchantNEET MDS 2024Jharkhand CET 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon