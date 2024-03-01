Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

India's Manufacturing Sector Grows Strongly In February

Image

Last Updated : Mar 01 2024 | 11:16 AM IST
Indias manufacturing sector approached the end of the current fiscal year with a further pick-up in growth in February, according to the HSBC India PMI. Production rose at the fastest pace in five months, fueled the quickest increase in sales since last September and the strongest expansion in new export orders for 21 months.
An associated improvement in demand for raw materials meanwhile supported the rebuilding of input inventories, while supplier delivery times were broadly stable. Concurrently, purchasing cost inflation retreated to a 43-month low, with selling charges increasing to a lesser extent as a result.
The seasonally adjusted HSBC India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) recovered further from December's 18-month low, rising from 56.5 in January to 56.9 in February. The latest reading pointed to the strongest improvement in the health of the sector since September 2023.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Production levels were raised in tandem with a further steep increase in inflows of new orders, besides advanced technology and buoyant demand conditions. Similarly, factory orders expanded at the quickest pace since September and one that was above the long-run series average.
Input costs meanwhile increased only fractionally, with the rate of inflation subsiding to the weakest in the current sequence of inflation that stretches back to August 2020.
Prices charged by Indian manufacturers increased at a slower rate, the joint-weakest since March 2023. Indeed, stocks of purchases rose at the fastest rate since last August as suppliers were comfortably able to deliver materials in a timely manner.
Finally, February survey data indicated sustained optimism among manufacturers regarding the year-ahead outlook for production.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

HSBC Investdirect Financial Services India standalone net profit rises 53.36% in the December 2023 quarter

HSBC India Unveils its Largest Branch in the Country; All-star 3-day Event Held for the Grand Opening

Indices trade with minor losses; Nifty slides below 21,700

Indices trade flat, fiscal deficit target set at 5.1% of GDP for FY25

Nuclear Power Corporation of India standalone net profit declines 5.92% in the December 2023 quarter

Volumes spurt at Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd counter

CG Power soars after forming JV with Renesas, Stars Microelectronics for semiconductor facility

Barometers extend gains, metal shares shine

NTPC rises on completing trial operation of 660 MW

Dollar Index Under Pressure But Holds Firmly Above 104 Mark

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 01 2024 | 11:01 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayHimachal Political Crisis LiveLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayWhatsAppHavells India Share PriceBitcoinReliance Share PriceBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon