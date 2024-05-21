Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index records a surge of 3.88%

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Nifty Metal index ended up 3.88% at 9981.15 today. The index has added 12.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Hindustan Zinc Ltd jumped 19.62%, Vedanta Ltd rose 7.22% and Jindal Steel & Power Ltd gained 5.14%. The Nifty Metal index has increased 72.00% over last one year compared to the 23.01% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty PSE index increased 2.10% and Nifty Commodities index increased 2.05% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 witnessed a rise of 0.12% to close at 22529.05 while the SENSEX has declined 0.07% to close at 73953.31 today.