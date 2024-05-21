Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index records a surge of 3.88%

Image

Last Updated : May 21 2024 | 5:31 PM IST
Nifty Metal index ended up 3.88% at 9981.15 today. The index has added 12.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Hindustan Zinc Ltd jumped 19.62%, Vedanta Ltd rose 7.22% and Jindal Steel & Power Ltd gained 5.14%. The Nifty Metal index has increased 72.00% over last one year compared to the 23.01% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty PSE index increased 2.10% and Nifty Commodities index increased 2.05% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 witnessed a rise of 0.12% to close at 22529.05 while the SENSEX has declined 0.07% to close at 73953.31 today.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 21 2024 | 4:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEKKR vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2024 Qualifier 1Swati MaliwalKKR vs SRH Playing 11IPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon