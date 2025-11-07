Friday, November 07, 2025 | 05:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index rises 1.41%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index rises 1.41%

Last Updated : Nov 07 2025 | 5:04 PM IST
Nifty Metal index closed up 1.41% at 10426.8 today. The index is up 3.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Hindustan Copper Ltd gained 3.26%, Adani Enterprises Ltd added 2.38% and Jindal Steel Ltd jumped 2.33%. The Nifty Metal index is up 11.00% over last one year compared to the 5.34% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Infrastructure index is down 1.00% and Nifty PSU Bank index gained 0.87% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has dropped 0.07% to close at 25492.3 while the SENSEX is down 0.11% to close at 83216.28 today.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Japan's Nikkei down 1.19%

Asian stocks decline, China benchmark down 0.25%

INR pares intraday loses to edge lower

Khadim India consolidated net profit declines 28.33% in the September 2025 quarter

GTN Textiles reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.30 crore in the September 2025 quarter

First Published: Nov 07 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

