Friday, November 07, 2025 | 05:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Japan's Nikkei down 1.19%

Japan's Nikkei down 1.19%

Image

Last Updated : Nov 07 2025 | 5:04 PM IST
Japanese markets retreated as heavyweight tech stocks tracked an overnight decline on Wall Street. The Nikkei average fell 1.19 percent to 50,276.37, taking its weekly loss to 4.1 percent - the biggest weekly drop since April. The broader Topix index settled 0.44 percent lower at 3,298.85.

Tech stocks like SoftBank and Advantest lost 6-7 percent while Recruit Holdings soared 16.1 percent and Nissan Motor surged 4.3 percent after declaring their financial results.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Asian stocks decline, China benchmark down 0.25%

Asian stocks decline, China benchmark down 0.25%

INR pares intraday loses to edge lower

INR pares intraday loses to edge lower

Khadim India consolidated net profit declines 28.33% in the September 2025 quarter

Khadim India consolidated net profit declines 28.33% in the September 2025 quarter

GTN Textiles reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.30 crore in the September 2025 quarter

GTN Textiles reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.30 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Skipper consolidated net profit rises 12.45% in the September 2025 quarter

Skipper consolidated net profit rises 12.45% in the September 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 07 2025 | 4:49 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayBreakout Stocks to buy todayElon Musk Tesla Pay PackageDonald Trump India VisitOTT Release this WeekPhysicswallah IPOLenskart IPO Allotment TodayQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon