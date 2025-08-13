Wednesday, August 13, 2025 | 04:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty Pharma Index records a surge of 1.73%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Pharma Index records a surge of 1.73%

Image

Last Updated : Aug 13 2025 | 4:50 PM IST
Nifty Pharma index ended up 1.73% at 22130.3 today. The index has lost 1.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Alkem Laboratories Ltd jumped 4.65%, Laurus Labs Ltd added 3.88% and Zydus Lifesciences Ltd gained 3.45%. The Nifty Pharma index has decreased 0.00% over last one year compared to the 1.99% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Metal index increased 1.26% and Nifty Auto index gained 1.12% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 recorded a gain of 0.54% to close at 24619.35 while the SENSEX witnessed a rise of 0.38% to close at 80539.91 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Oswal Pumps received LoA worth Rs 442 crore from MSEDCL

Oswal Pumps received LoA worth Rs 442 crore from MSEDCL

Indoco Remedies receives USFDA approval for Rivaroxaban Tablets

Indoco Remedies receives USFDA approval for Rivaroxaban Tablets

FPI withdrawal in 2024-25 marks second-largest annual equity outflow on record amid global uncertainty, says SEBI

FPI withdrawal in 2024-25 marks second-largest annual equity outflow on record amid global uncertainty, says SEBI

Nifty August futures trade at premium

Nifty August futures trade at premium

Nifty settles above 24,600 level; pharma shares jump

Nifty settles above 24,600 level; pharma shares jump

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 13 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayBook Independence Day TicketQ1 Result TodayRevised Income Tax Bill 2025Har Ghar TirangaRegaal Resources IPO GMPUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon