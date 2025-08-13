Wednesday, August 13, 2025 | 02:18 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / FPI withdrawal in 2024-25 marks second-largest annual equity outflow on record amid global uncertainty, says SEBI

FPI withdrawal in 2024-25 marks second-largest annual equity outflow on record amid global uncertainty, says SEBI

Image

Last Updated : Aug 13 2025 | 2:16 PM IST

Following a year of record inflows, FPIs withdrew a net amount of '1.27 trillion from the Indian equity segment during 2024-25, SEBI stated in its annual report for 2024-25. This marks the second-largest annual equity outflow on record, surpassed only by the withdrawals in 2021-22. The reversal in FPI sentiment was driven by escalating global uncertainties, including rising reciprocal trade tensions, elevated U.S. bond yields and a weakening corporate earnings outlook, all of which adversely affected investor confidence, SEBI noted.

Despite sustained outflows from equities, FPIs remained active in the debt segment, registering robust net inflows of '1.4 trillion. The overall net FPI inflows across equity, debt, and hybrid instruments stood at a modest '0.2 trillion in 2024-25, a significant decline from the '3.4 trillion recorded in the previous fiscal year. Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) provided a strong counterbalance to foreign outflows in the equity market, the exchange board noted. DIIs invested a record '6.0 trillion during the fiscal year, with mutual funds accounting for approximately 86 per cent of the total. This trend highlights the growing maturity and resilience of domestic institutions, which continue to play a stabilising role during periods of foreign divestment.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Gujarat Pipavav Q1 PAT slides 5% YoY to Rs 104 cr

Gujarat Pipavav Q1 PAT slides 5% YoY to Rs 104 cr

ONGC rises after Q1 PAT jumps 24% QoQ to Rs 8,024 cr

ONGC rises after Q1 PAT jumps 24% QoQ to Rs 8,024 cr

SEBI recommends measures to broaden resident Indian participation in FPIs

SEBI recommends measures to broaden resident Indian participation in FPIs

Welspun Corp allots 3.85 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Welspun Corp allots 3.85 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Max Healthcare Institute approves lease agreement to establish 130-bed hospital in Dehradun

Max Healthcare Institute approves lease agreement to establish 130-bed hospital in Dehradun

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 13 2025 | 2:02 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayBook Independence Day TicketQ1 Result TodayRevised Income Tax Bill 2025Zyudus Lifescience Q1 ResultsPaytm Stock TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon