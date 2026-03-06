Quick Wrap: Nifty Private Bank Index falls 2.27%, NIFTY Crashes 1.27%

Nifty Private Bank index closed down 2.27% at 27418.6 today. The index has slipped 5.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, ICICI Bank Ltd dropped 3.26%, Axis Bank Ltd fell 2.47% and HDFC Bank Ltd slipped 2.36%. The Nifty Private Bank index has soared 13.00% over last one year compared to the 8.45% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Bank index has dropped 2.15% and Nifty Financial Services index has slid 2.14% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has declined 1.27% to close at 24450.45 while the SENSEX has slid 1.37% to close at 78918.9 today.

