Quick Wrap: Nifty PSE Index falls 1.26%

Nifty PSE index ended down 1.26% at 9468.85 today. The index has gained 11.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Coal India Ltd shed 3.22%, Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd dropped 3.18% and Oil India Ltd slipped 3.18%. The Nifty PSE index has soared 107.00% over last one year compared to the 24.84% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty FMCG index has dropped 1.08% and Nifty Financial Services index has dropped 0.95% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has slid 0.69% to close at 21995.85 while the SENSEX has dropped 0.62% to close at 72488.99 today.