Quick Wrap: Nifty PSE Index gains 1.02%

Last Updated : Dec 23 2025 | 5:04 PM IST
Nifty PSE index ended up 1.02% at 9738.05 today. The index has slipped 1.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, NMDC Ltd rose 3.83%, Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd added 3.76% and Coal India Ltd gained 3.66%. The Nifty PSE index has soared 1.00% over last one year compared to the 10.20% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty IT index has dropped 0.80% and Nifty Media index gained 0.80% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 recorded a gain of 0.02% to close at 26177.15 while the SENSEX has slid 0.05% to close at 85524.84 today.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Barometers end sideways; media shares rally

Coforge Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Belrise Industries jumps after strategic defence agreement with Plasan Sasa

Nifty December futures trade at premium

Shakti Pumps receives order of Rs 356.77 cr from MSEDCL

First Published: Dec 23 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

